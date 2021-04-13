Ardent monarchist urges Harry to reconcile with family at Philip’s funeral

A record-breaking royalist has expressed her hope that the Duke of Sussex will be reconciled with his family when he returns to Britain for his grandfather’s funeral.Anita Atkinson, 64, who has more than 12,000 items of royal memorabilia and has set up a museum in a converted dairy on her farm in Weardale, County Durham, also said she was deeply sad that the funeral on Saturday would not be a public event.