Jamie Foxx On Training To Play Mike Tyson

Jamie Foxx tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about preparing to play Mike Tyson in an upcoming miniseries based on the boxing champion's life and career.

Plus, Foxx and his "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" co-stars Kyla-Drew and David Alan Grier share what fans can expect of season one of their new comedy, which is based on Foxx's real-life relationship with his daughter Corrine.