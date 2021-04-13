The Game Change: Softball ft. Houston Hilltoppers

The Houston Hilltoppers were poised to make a run at a state championship in 2020, then the Coronavirus happened.

The game change is back.

Our matt st.

Jean put his golf clubs away and returned to the ball field, this time trying his hand at catching one of the best pitchers in the state of mississippi.

He's also looking at how softball changed in the coronavirus era.

(matt) softball, just like baseball, started their season last year and then it went away and that really affected a team like the houston hilltoppers.

Their best player, paige kilgore was the 2020 gatorade player of the year, and was set to have a big season.

Then it all went away but she's pumped to have the season back and to demonstrate she's going to give me a little bit of the ole number one.

Show me watch you got!

(paige) are you sure?

(matt) yup, i want that smoke come on pitch comes in (matt) i definitely didn't want that smoke, this is the game change.

(nat) (track) that is a smooth double play, the houston hilltoppers are one of the best teams in 3a 15 and 1 so far this season led by a strong senior class passionate about the game.

(mckayla crowley) this is my sport, i love softball, i love these girls and just to be back on the field with them means a lot.

(track) but of course, the game mckayla crowley loves was put on hold last year.

The hilltoppers had one senior last year, which puts this year in perspective, for paige kilgore.

(paige) i mean your senior season is special anyways but to not get to play that junior year you just want to make up for all the chances that you had and it felt good to back on the field with the team that we've played with for the past five, six years now.

(track) coach derick kirby said that this year, the players are bringing their a-game every day because the coronavirus era brought a sense of never knowing that any given game could be the last(kirby) we don't know if inedf half thes start, that eld it's going to be with every) as coach mentioned, softballeek april, and for kilgore hey wantn top.

(paige)goal, i think we all wan as champions (mckayla) it woulhe ability, our community suppohere.

(tran houston, matt st.

Jean wtva 9after the break, we' how some gun owners will soon rt after the break, we'll show you how some gun owners will after the break, we'll show you how some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns -- without after the break, we'll show you how some gun owners will after the break, we'll show you how some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns -- without submitting to a after the break, we'll show you how some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns -- how some gun owners will soon how some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns -- without submitting to a background check.

How some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns after the break, we'll show you how some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns -- how some gun owners will soon get to carry handguns