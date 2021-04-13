Rube Goldberg Contest 2021

Chatfield High Schcool competed in the 2021 the Rube Goldberg contest and took home the first place national title.

Chatfield high shcool competed in the 2021 the rube goldberg contest ?

"* and took home first place national title.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live with the details

Rube Goldberg was known for creating machines to do simple tasks.

but i want to show you why they won such a major honor.

It's a chain reaction

engineering project using physical sciences to connect things without them touching.

This year's simple task was to shake and pour a box of nerds candy

in the most complicated way possible.

I spoke to chatfield high school's team who won first place for division 2 high schools

they tell me they used nearly 70 steps using 6 simple machines

like levers and wedges.

The team spent late nights and weekends

at school working on machine.

"there would be days like thursday or fridays

when we would be off school

we'd come in, do rube, maybe go to some other practice or something

and then come back to rube, and we would just spend the whole day at the school."

And with the competition being virtual

this year came with a few more challenges.

"we didn't know for sure when we would compete or when the deadline was

and we had to separate ourselves and we were full distance learning so we couldn't actually come into the school and work on it."

They settled on the theme sci

ence fair.

It took a lot of rebuilding and redesigning

the due date for the machine was in march

and it was announced that the chatfield high school rube goldberg team won the competition just yesterday

competing with other schools from wisconsin and minnesota.

In rochester

samantha soto

kimt news 3.

