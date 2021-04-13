Diversity Council on Brooklyn Center shooting

Mallet./// first tonight: brooklyn center police officer kim potter tendered her resignation from the department following the shooting death of a young black man on sunday.

"* she's loved every minute of being an officer, but she believes it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and her fellow officers if she resigns immediately.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with how the diversity council is responding to another unjust black death..

"* it was less than a year ago when hundreds of rochester community members gathered on these steps at the government center to protest for justice for george floyd..

Now, the diversity council says another unjust death in brooklyn center is causing more fear, frustration and anger across minnesota.

Executive director dee sabol tells me the organization is working with law enforcement and lawmakers to redefine the relationship between minority communities and those in leadership roles.

She says while it may not feel like progress is being made..

Change is the awareness that this issue is getting is already progress because until we reach this point of public will to make change, to address change we're not going to be able to do that but we have been working.

The diversity council says for those feeling disheartened ?

"* reach out to others within the community to connect and support one another through this time.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt new three.

For community members looking for local support ?

"* the council says the naacp is a positive resource for social justice.