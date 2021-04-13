Kim Potter, Officer Who Shot And Killed Daunte Wright, Resigns

Kim Potter’s resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department comes after a 26-year career with the force.
Kate Raddatz spoke with a former coworker about what she was like as an officer and a person (2:52) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 13, 2021
CBS4's Nancy Chen reports Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon has also resigned.
After two days of unrest and emotional statements about the horrific killing of Black man Daunte Wright, the Minneapolis police..