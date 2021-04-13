Kim Potter, Officer Who Shot And Killed Daunte Wright, Resigns
Kim Potter, Officer Who Shot And Killed Daunte Wright, Resigns

Kim Potter’s resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department comes after a 26-year career with the force.

Kate Raddatz spoke with a former coworker about what she was like as an officer and a person (2:52) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 13, 2021