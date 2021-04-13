With J&J vaccine paused, health officials work to combat vaccine reluctancy

Pauses on the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio have affected available vaccine supply and public confidence.

A PAUSE ON JOHNSON AND JOHNSONVACCINES -- COULD SLOW THERACE TOWARDS HERD IMMUNITY.THANKS FOR JOINING US AT 6 --I'M CRAIGMCKEE.AND I'M TANYA O'ROURKE.DOCTORS SAY THE DECISION CASTSA SHADOW OVER THE LARGERVACCINE ROLLOUT.

WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER KRISTEN SWILLEY JOINSUS LIVE TO TALK ABOUT WHAT'SBEING DONE TO ADDRESSHESITANCY.THE GOOD NEWS HERE IS MORETHAN 40 PERCENT OF THE REGIONHAS RECEIVED AT LEAST ONESHOT, MANY OF THOSEADMINISTERED RIGHT HERE AT THEDUKE ENERGY CONVENTION CENTER.BUT THE GET OUT THE VAXCAMPAIGN IS WORKING TO GETAHEAD OF ANY DOUBT.VO: IT'S A FIGHT TO THEFINISH..SOT: KATE SCHRODER -SPECIAL ADVISOR FOR VACCINECOORDINATION, 'GET OUT THEVAX' CAMPAIGN1:06:00"We'regoing to continue to need tobob and weave every weekVO:AND SPECIAL ADVISOR FORVACCINE COORDINATION KATESCHRODER KNOWS THESE LAST FEWROUNDS WILL BE TOUGH TO WIN.SOT: SCHRODER 1:49:22"The waywe get there is reallypartnering with our communityorganizations, with trustedleaders, and neighborhoodgroups that work in thesecommunities that know theindividuals and we can worktogether."VO: THAT'S BEEN THEIDEA SINCE THE VACCINE ROLLOUTBEGAN AND, AS SHE SHARED WITHHAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS,SO FAR IT'S WORKING.

SCHRODERSAYS VACCINE PROVIDERS AREMEETING DEMAND BUT ADDING ASPECIALIZED APPROACH.SOT:SCHRODER 4:31:00"Working withthe hospitality industry andwith Thunderdome to help do atargeted vaccination effortwith their employee base inthe hospitality and restaurantindustry, and I think that issomething we're going to seemore and more of."VO: HAMILTONCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTORSTEVE FEAGINS SAYS ONE OF THEBIGGEST CHALLENGES IS IN THEVACCINE'S ALLOCATION.SOT:STEVE FEAGINS - HAMILTONCOUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR42:03"I still believe that thedemand is exceeding supply butwe're beginning to have issueswhere we may have vaccine overhere but not over there and soreally matching that up."VO:AND, FOR NOW, SCHRODER SAYSADDRESSING ISSUES LIKE THAT ISTHE FOCUS.SOT: SCHRODER5:12:00"Let's focus on thatnext phase.

We don't need toworry about that problem downthe road.

THEY'REWAITING TO FIND OUT HOW MANYWERE ACTUALLY ADMINISTERED.REPORTING LIVE AT DUKE ENERGYCONVENTION CENTER...KRISTENSWILLEY...WCPO... 9 NEWS.DOCTORS