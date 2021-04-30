Low Demand Forces Health Officials To Hold Off Getting More Vaccine

CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the Lake County Fairgrounds, where they're asking to receive fewer doses from the state.
Because the Lake County Health Department had 1,000 unfilled appointments at the fairgrounds.
CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the Lake County Fairgrounds, where they're asking to receive fewer doses from the state.
Because the Lake County Health Department had 1,000 unfilled appointments at the fairgrounds.
President Biden gave us his climate plan on March 31. It was buried inside his American Jobs Plan. The 12,000-word Fact..
Local health officials said there’s not hard deadline on mass vaccination sites like the Duke Energy Convention Center, but as we..