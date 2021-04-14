Deputy Christopher Knight's funeral honors his life

A celebration of life took place Tuesday at the Macon City Auditorium.

Bibb County Deputy Christopher Knight was killed in the line of duty April 6.

The funeral for fallen deputy christopher knight was held today.

The overall mood was a mix between grieving deputy knight and celebrating his life.

It is much quieter now compared to earlier this afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies and local and state officials from c1 3 b13 all over came to pay their respects to deputy knight.

-deputy knight very nice young man always full of joy, laughter.

If you met him you would never forget him, great smile, family man, just an all around gentleman.

According to his obituary deputy knight leaves behind a 2 year old daughter, his parents, and many other relatives and friends.

The mentors project started an education fund for deputy knight's daughter.

It's an open