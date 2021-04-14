Prodigal Son S02E09 The Killabustas

Prodigal Son 2x09 "The Killabustas" Season 2 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - Despite Gil's fatherly concerns, Bright throws himself into a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa's online vigilante group, known as the “Killabustas,” trying to stop him.

Meanwhile, Jessica realizes that she must dive deep into her past traumas in order to write a book and may need Gil's help to do it.

Then, Martin's relationship with Dr. Capshaw intensifies in the all-new “The Killabustas” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 20th on FOX.