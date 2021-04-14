USF sweeps Marian for fifth and sixth straight wins

The University of Saint Francis Cougars (27-13; 17-7 Crossroads) played host to the Marian University Knights (17-22; 10-14 Crossroads) Tuesday afternoon in a doubleheader at Cougar Field to wrap up their four-game series, and swept both games by scores of 8-5 and 4-1.

That match... switching gears to college baseball... saint francis closing their four game set with marian hosting the knights for a doubleheader... game one... cougs down one in the sixth... bases loaded for mikhail mccowin..

The luers grad hits a chopper to short... knights can't make a play anywhere..

Sam mccarty scores..

Usf ties things up... next batter... noah freimuth at the dish... he draws the bases loaded walk... brady harris trots home... gives the cougs a one run lead after six...marian would tie in the seventh... but usf answers right back in the eighth...one on for alec brunson... and the dekalb grad comes up clutch again... he singles to left field... brady harris comes home again... cougs retake a one run lead...next batter... freimuth says let's add a little insurance... the dwenger grad goes oppo taco... blasts it off the scoreboard for the two run shot...his second of the year..

Part of a 3-4 4 rbi day... cougs take game one 8-5...they take game 2, 4-1... cougs have now