Violent protests continue in Brooklyn Center Tuesday evening

KIMT News 3's George Mallet is live in Brooklyn Center.

Grabbed her gun instead of her taser when she shot wright.

Wright's death on sunday sparked two nights of violent protests in brooklyn center.

That's where we find kimt news three's george mallet live.

George ?

"* what's it like there tonight?

Xxx i'm in the area near the brooklyn center police department.

Let me show you what i'm seeing.

(describe what you see and hear) fireworks have been going off.

I'm going to keep on monitoring the situation.

Live in brooklyn center ?

"* george mallet ?

"* kimt news 3./// thank you george.

We'll check back in with him in about 15 minutes.

Curfews are in effect in minneapolis ?

"* saint paul*- columbia heights ?

"* crystal *- and robbinsdale