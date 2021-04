CBS13 Investigates: Should Rapid Test Be Used To Test School Athletes?

Delayed COVID tests from the state lab forced some schools to cancel their football games on Friday.

Other teams decided to get rapid tests before the game and got to play.

Now two of those teams are quarantined because when the state's result finally came in, a player with a negative rapid test got a positive result from the state.

But was the rapid test wrong?

Should schools rely on the state lab moving forward?