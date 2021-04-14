President Kovind, PM Modi & others pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary

President Kovind, PM Modi paid homage to BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

PM Modi paid his tribute to Ambedkar while addressing the Association of Indian Universities.

He also took to twitter saying Ambedkar gave a strong foundation to independent India.

VP Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to Ambedkar at his residence in Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tribute to the Father of Indian Constitution.

BSP supremo Mayawati remembered Ambedkar's legacy on his birth anniversary.

DMK chief MK Stalin paid a floral tribute to BR Ambedkar at Koyambedu in Chennai.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on 14 April, 1891 in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh.

Termed as the father of Indian constitution, he always worked for the welfare of deprived people.

Ambedkar was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990.