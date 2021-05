Area Student's stage a strike by Sunrise Movement at the Fifth Third Pavilion to fight climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

On you.

Campus and also one of them o'clock this evening happening today lexington students are going on strike areas along with the members to strike nine morning until 5 pm minute the standard work is organized by the sunrise movement by climate change and create millions of the johnson had been robbed and the bright future strike was scheduled to take place outside