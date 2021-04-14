Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Drug Use

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Drug Use .

The 27-year-old singer revealed things about his life in an interview with 'GQ.'.

He told the publication that his drug use was so bad that security guards used to check his pulse while he was sleeping to make sure he was still alive.

It was like I had all this success and it was still like: I'm still sad, and I'm still in pain.

And I still have these unresolved issues.

, Justin Bieber, to 'GQ'.

And I thought all the success was going to make everything good.

And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through, Justin Bieber, to 'GQ'.

He also spoke about various health issues, his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and his faith.

To be honest, I am a lot healthier, and I did have a lot of things going on.

I did have mono, and I do have Lyme disease, Justin Bieber, to 'GQ'.

The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff, Justin Bieber, to 'GQ'.

[But now] we're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories.

And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to, Justin Bieber, to 'GQ'.

[God] is grace.

Every time we mess up, He's picking us back up every single time.

That's how I view it.

And so it's like, 'I made a mistake.

I won't dwell in it.

I don't sit in shame.

But it actually makes me want to do better.', Justin Bieber, to 'GQ'