Hilarious moment British mum falls into deep bog during family walk

This is the amusing moment a British mum fell into a deep bog while out on a family walk.

This is the amusing moment a British mum fell into a deep bog while out on a family walk.

Damian Howarth recorded the funny fail in Lancashire on February 28.

"We took a very wrong turn on a family walk in the woods and ended up in a natural spring that had overflown and turned the area into a deep bog," said Howarth.

Damian and his daughter managed to make it through the mud but things got more complicated for mum Stacey.

She became stuck and tried hold onto a tree for support but the branch snapped sending her falling into the bog.

"She ruined all her clothes and brand new backpack and had to walk for another 2 hours in that state as we were far away from the car which I was reluctant to let her back in!" joked her husband.