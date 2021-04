Top 10 Empowering Female Characters on Law & Order: SVU Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:11s 14 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 10 Empowering Female Characters on Law & Order: SVU Nobody messes with these empowering female characters on "Law & Order: SVU."

Nobody messes with these empowering female characters on "Law & Order: SVU." Our countdown includes Alexandra Cabot, Melinda Warner, Abbie Carmichael, and more!

Explore