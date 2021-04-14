Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Music & Electronics Stores

Leading the group were shares of Centennial Resource Development, up about 16% and shares of SM Energy up about 10.7% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led by GameStop, trading higher by about 13.8% and Conns, trading higher by about 1.9% on Wednesday.