EU Commission May Not Be Renewing Vaccine Contracts With, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The EU Commission has reportedly decided to move away from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines.

An inside source told 'La Stampa,' an Italian daily newspaper, that the commission has allegedly decided not to renew its contracts with the companies.

The decision was reportedly made in agreement with “leaders of many (EU) countries.”.

The European Commission, in agreement with the leaders of many (EU) countries, has decided that the contracts with the companies that produce (viral vector) vaccines that are valid for the current year will not be renewed at their expiry.

When asked to confirm the report, a spokesman for the EU Commission said they could not “comment on contractual issues.” .

On Wednesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen separately confirmed the EU was continuing its relationship with Pfizer and BioNTech.

Leyen said the EU would be negotiating a massive contract extension through 2023 that would see the purchase of 1.8 billion doses.

We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth … [Pfizer-BioNTech] has proven to be a reliable partner.

It has delivered on its commitments, and it is responsive to our needs.

This is to the immediate benefit of EU citizens, Ursula von der Leyen, via Associated Press