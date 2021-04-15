New Program, Love Delivered Combats the Black Maternal Health Crisis

The black maternal health crisis in the United States is at an all-time high.

Black birthing people are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from childbirth than other demographics - with 60% of these deaths being preventable.

That's why beauty pioneer Lisa Price and her company Carol's Daughter are on a mission to build awareness around the crisis with focus on the importance of advocates at the times when black birthing people and babies are most vulnerable - before, during and after birth.

It's called Love Delivered -- a new program with partner the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, the world-renowned doula, Latham Thomas.