Retro-Bit Tribute64 2.4GHz Wireless Controller Release Dates & Limited Edition

In this episode, we have an update regarding the availability of the soon-to-be released Tribute64 2.4 GHz Platinum Series Wireless Edition from Retro-Bit.

When I last attended the Portland Retro Gaming Expo in 2019, I interviewed Richard from Retro-Bit who showed off their, at the time in development, 2.4 GHz Wireless version of their popular Tribute64 controller.

While their initial plans were to have it released in 2020, the global pandemic caused significant delays.

Thankfully, they never stopped working on the project and the results are what you see here, the Tribute64 2.4 GHz Wireless Edition.

There are several refinements and enhancements to this version of the Tribute64 versus the version that I last saw.

The shoulder buttons are in a more traditional location compared to what I had originally seen, and the overall layout has been finalized.

There will be three different colors of this controller, a traditional Gray, Atomic Purple, and a very special limited edition available only at select retailers.

Below is more information directly from their press release: Tribute64 2.4GHz Wireless Controller The Tribute64 2.4GHz Wireless Controller is part of Retro-Bit®’s Platinum Series of controllers dedicated to classic retro gaming consoles.

Designed for use on the N64®’ and USB®’ enabled devices, it features ultimate versatility for any gaming genre.

Built with an analog stick utilizing the highest grade in quality, a wide and ergonomic design to boost your gaming experience, and an ample button layout with additional functions for USB devices, players will enjoy long hours of classic retro gameplay.

Built-in rumble and a memory card port will make you experience immersive wireless gaming right at your fingertips!

Tribute64 2.4GHz Wireless Controller - Ultra Edition This special limited edition Tribute64 2.4GHz Wireless Controller is part of Retro-Bit®’s Platinum Series of controllers dedicated to classic retro gaming consoles.

Designed for use on the N64® and USB® enabled devices, it features ultimate versatility for any gaming genre.

Built with an analog stick utilizing the highest grade in quality, a wide and ergonomic design to boost your gaming experience, and an ample button layout with additional functions for USB devices, players will enjoy long hours of classic retro gameplay.

Built-in rumble and a memory card port will make you experience immersive wireless gaming right at your fingertips!

Feature Highlights: - Compatible with Nintendo 64®, Switch, and USB-enabled devices - Includes N64 and USB receivers - Sensitive, accurate, and high-quality analog stick - Ergonomic design for comfort and extended gameplay - Ample button layout with additional functions for use with USB devices - Dual Z shoulder pads for maximum grip - Built-in rumble Pak and memory card port The Ultra Edition of the Tribute64 will be available in late May, with the standard editions coming in June 2021.

At $39.99, I think the pricing is set right about where it should be, especially with all these baked-in features.

I am super excited to be able to get my hands on one of these to test.

The incorporation of rumble is truly something that sets this apart from other controllers on the market.

As long as it works well, I think that could make this the definitive Wireless Nintendo 64 Controller.