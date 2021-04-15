THE BOY WHO FLIES Documentary Movie

THE BOY WHO FLIES Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following a dream, Canadian paraglider pilot Benjamin Jordan travels to Malawi to teach children the joys of kite flying.

There he meets Godfrey, a young man who has always dreamed of flying though has never had the means.

The odd pair tour the country on bikes, building kites with youth while motivating them to follow their dreams. They are destined for Malawi's highest peak where, after weeks of ground training, the two will attempt to fly down and make Godfrey the first Malawian paraglider pilot.

Observing himself through the eyes of the Malawians, Jordan must come to grips with truths about his own racial and cultural identity while Godfrey is required to reach deeper into his faith than ever before as he prepares to leap off a mountain, trusting that the paraglider he's been carrying will carry him in return.

Director Benjamin Jordan Producer Benjamin Jordan Writer Benjamin Jordan Cast Godfrey Masauli, Benjamin Jordan