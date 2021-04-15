I'm Judged For Copying Kim K's Life | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A PLUS-SIZED model 'looks like Kim Kardashian' - and she loves the attention she gets because of it.

Sammy Kreiger, from Portland, Oregon is often told that she looks like Kim K.

Sammy says her “tiny waist and big butt, is probably the number one comparison” that she gets.

What’s more, Sammy’s boyfriend has also been told he looks like Kayne, which makes them Portland's answer to power couple, Kim K and Kanye.

Sammy, who isn’t convinced her boyfriend does look like Kayne, has amassed a huge social media following in recent years, with over 3,300,000 Instagram followers and well over a 1,000,000 TikTok fans too.

Sammy attributes her huge following to be the result of her “staying loyal to what [she] likes, [her] funny personality” and of course…“[her] butt”.

Making the most out of her likeness to Kim K, Sammy has started to recreate iconic Kim K photos and looks.

On one occasion Sammy recreated a famous photo of Kim Kardashian where she is covered in glitter.

That photo then went viral on Twitter and even resulted in Kim Kardashian retweeting it, with the message “OMG this is amazing!!” Today, we meet Sammy and follow her to a photoshoot where she’ll once again recreate a famous Kim Kardashian photo.

