Thursday, April 15, 2021

Volcanic ash smothers Barbados after St Vincent eruption

Credit: SWNS STUDIO
Duration: 03:36s 0 shares 1 views
Residents in Barbados were urged to stay inside after a volcanic eruption from St Vincent smothered the land in volcanic ash.Barbados looked post-apocalyptic after ash carried over from the La Soufrière volcano blanketed the island over the weekend (10/4).Allan Holder filmed the eerie scenes in Barbados (11/4).Warnings were issued to residents living in the area to stay inside and commute for essential travel purposes only.

