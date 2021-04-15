Volcanic ash smothers Barbados after St Vincent eruption Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:36s 15 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Volcanic ash smothers Barbados after St Vincent eruption Residents in Barbados were urged to stay inside after a volcanic eruption from St Vincent smothered the land in volcanic ash.Barbados looked post-apocalyptic after ash carried over from the La Soufrière volcano blanketed the island over the weekend (10/4).Allan Holder filmed the eerie scenes in Barbados (11/4).Warnings were issued to residents living in the area to stay inside and commute for essential travel purposes only.

Residents in Barbados were urged to stay inside after a volcanic eruption from St Vincent smothered the land in volcanic ash.Barbados looked post-apocalyptic after ash carried over from the La Soufrière volcano blanketed the island over the weekend (10/4).Allan Holder filmed the eerie scenes in Barbados (11/4).Warnings were issued to residents living in the area to stay inside and commute for essential travel purposes only.