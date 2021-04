This video shows a vigil that was held in New York to remember Daunte Wright and Dominique Lucious.

People gathered at Washington Square Park on April 14 to pay tribute to 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a police officer in Minnesota, and Dominique Lucious, a Black Transgender woman, who was tragically murdered in Missouri.

People are seen chanting at the vigil, lighting candles, and laying flowers around the photos of the two victims.