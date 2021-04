Ashworth: ‘10 years of underfunding’ has weakened NHS

The number of people in England waiting to start hospital treatment is now at a record high because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of February this year, 4.7 million people were waiting to begin treatment, according to figures from NHS England.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn