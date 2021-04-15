Inside Troye Sivan's Victorian-Era Melbourne Home

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Australia to visit Troye Sivan at his beautiful Melbourne home.

Unpretentious yet expertly decorated, Troye collaborated with designer David Flack of local firm Flack Studio to bring the vision of his sunny, soulful home to life.

An erstwhile brick factory and handball court, the property was transformed into a residence in 1970 by architect John Mockridge, preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins.

Today, it’s an eclectically decorated sanctuary - and a home for Troye’s artistic imagination.