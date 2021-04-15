What you need to know: April 15

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, April 15.

Need to know to start your day.

Starting today- eligibility for the covid-19 vaccine is expanding in california..

Now any californain over the age of 16 can now sign up to get vaccinated..

Regardless of county.

To sign up for an appointment go to the myturn dot c-a dot gov..

In just a moment action news now reporter jafet seratto will walk you through the sign up process.

### today in a meeting of california's public utility commission... a watch dog group is set to recommend that regulators reject pg&e 's current wildfire prevention plan.

The public advocates office released a report wednesday ... blasting the utility for quote "systematic weak management".

The process could ulitimately cause pg&e to lose it's utility license under its bankruptcy deal with regulators.

.### happening today a pg&e mobile customer service help center in oroville.

Have questions about your service or tree removals near you?

This is the place to go.

Reps will be the at lakeside market & gas on olive highway from 9 am to 1 pm.

Look for the table next to the blue pg&e van.

### new this morning- your chance to help name some local wildlife..

The friends of the redding eagles recieved nearly 3 thousand submissions for its contest to name the three new redding eaglets..

The team worked to narrow that list down to 10..

Now its your chance to vote on your favorite.

We have a link to the contest form on action news now dot com slash links..

### the i-r-s has delayed the federal tax filing deadline until may 17th.

There are two exception: those who pay estimated taxes- like small business owners....today is still your deadline.

Victims of february's winter storms living in texas oklahoma or louisana won't have to pay until june 15th.## the johnson and johns coronavirus vaccine will be on hold for another week.

Thats the timeline from cdc experts.

Every state hit the pause button after six women who got the shot developed serious blood clots.

One died.

A cdc panel took no action saying they want more information.

The biden administration's top health experts testify before a house panel today.

They're