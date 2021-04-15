Running footage of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Running footage of the new Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz makes its debut in production form six years after the original concept.

It's based on the Tucson crossover, but with chunkier design details and a truck bed instead of a hatch.

The truck is significantly shorter than other small pickups, and it has unusual features such as an in-bed trunk and rolling bed cover.

Two engines are available, a 190-horsepower naturally aspirated four-cylinder and a turbocharged 275-horsepower four-cylinder.

They each have eight-speed transmissions and either front- or all-wheel-drive.

The base engine has a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds and the turbo model can tow 5,000 pounds.

Maximum payload is 1,300 pounds.

The truck goes on sale this summer.