Margaret Josephs: The 'RHONJ' husbands get along better than the women

They don't hold grudges.They're all so cute together.When I was a young girl,she revealed a vulnerable moment.You shared (beeping).I just hear Margaret's mouth back there.She's got the lungs.Oh, I am so lucky to that fact is,these men are amazing.They're all very good friends.The three men, Joe, Frank and Joe,all work together.So they do a lot of jobs together.They spend an enormous amount of time.They talk on the phone every day,they're meeting each other,they're doing a job.So yeah, it is really nice.It must be so funny too,they must be getting along so much betterthan the girls sometimes.Oh without a doubt.I mean, someone's always like (whining),you know, we're upset with each otherfor different- you knowthe men are much more similar than the women are.