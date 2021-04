The True Story Behind Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:59s 15 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

The True Story Behind Ma Rainey's Black Bottom It's a great film, but what's the true story behind "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom?"

It's a great film, but what's the true story behind "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom?" In this video, we look over her life.

Explore