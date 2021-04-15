Missing LSU student’s body found in Mississippi River

A body pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday has been identified as missing LSU freshman Kori Gauthier.
- a body pulled from the- mississippi river on tuesday ha- been identified as missing l-s-- freshman kori gauthier- go-chay - .
- gauthier- go-chay - had been missing since last - week.
- her unoccupied car was found on- a bridge between baton- rouge and port allen.
- police say a driver crashed int- gauthier's car, but she was - no where to be found after the- accident.
- a cause of death has not yet- been released.- investigators do not believe an- criminal activity or foul play- was - involved.