Missing LSU student’s body found in Mississippi River

A body pulled from the Mississippi River on Tuesday has been identified as missing LSU freshman Kori Gauthier.

- a body pulled from the- mississippi river on tuesday ha- been identified as missing l-s-- freshman kori gauthier- go-chay - .

- gauthier- go-chay - had been missing since last - week.

- her unoccupied car was found on- a bridge between baton- rouge and port allen.

- police say a driver crashed int- gauthier's car, but she was - no where to be found after the- accident.

- a cause of death has not yet- been released.- investigators do not believe an- criminal activity or foul play- was - involved.