Author and professor brings Power of Hope training to Mississippi family courts

Hope is spreading across the state and Governor Tate Reeves will be announced 2022 as the Year of Hope.

Today was the final day of the ‘Power of Hope’ training in Gulfport.

Begin to relax as high pressure- today was the final day of- - - - 'power of hope' training in - gulfport.

Hope is spreading - across the state and governor - tate reeves will be announcing- 2022 as the year of hope.

- news 25's sabria reid, takes a- look into what the seminar has- to- offer for families on the coast- - - - - giving hope to a child can stic- with them for a lifetime.

- over the last three days dr.- chan hellman, author and- professor at the university of- oklahoma has been teaching his- hope theory to family court - teams throughout- mississippi.- dr.chan hellman, director of- hope research center: - "mississippi is really leading- the way in the family court - system in the united states - through this hope science."

- dr. hellman's 15 years of - research focuses on the - understanding of hope and it's- ability to be one of the highes- predictors of a families abilit- to thrive.- the three day training teaches- family court teams, judges, - attorneys and child protective- services new strategies to- help mississippi towards a hope- centered family court system.

- jugde dawn beam, mississippi- supreme court:- "we know that we need to bring- resources to bare so that peopl- can - improve their lives and their - lives can be changed."- recent trainings and resources- have been working.- sabria reid, news 25: - "the state of mississippi - celebrates a 40% reduction of - foster care and it's- youth court trainings just like- 'hope" that have helped us get- here."- over 1,200 people registered fo- the "power of hope court- training".- without hope, families give up- and lose their case to the- court system.

- rhea sheldon, 10th district - chancery court judge- "in mississippi we do hope, thi- is what we do.

The people of- mississippi are - capable of doing this every - organization, every state agenc- can come together - and instill hope in the familie- of mississippi."- and now, hope is spreading.

- christopher freeze, admin offic- of the courts:- "we hope to take this to our- faith communities, our educatio- communities to our non profits- and businesses."- in gulfport, sabria reid, news- 25.

-