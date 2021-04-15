Little Village Activists Call For Charges Against Officer In Adam Toledo Shooting

Reaction was swift in Little Village following the release of video showing Adam Toledo, 13, being shot and killed by Chicago Police.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.
Reaction was swift in Little Village following the release of video showing Adam Toledo, 13, being shot and killed by Chicago Police.
CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.
The family of Adam Toledo, 13, said it was a "heartbreaking" experience Tuesday to watch the body cam video of the March 29 police..
Cries from the community continued Tuesday night to release video in the deadly police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. CBS 2's..