California vaccine eligibility opens to 16 and older

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is going up now that all adults are eligible in California.
ABC 10News looks at what you can do to secure an appointment.
While some counties have already expanded eligibility, Thursday's move means 19 million more Californians can now get the shot.
Californians 50 and older can get the coronavirus vaccine starting Thursday.