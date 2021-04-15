Parents and educators assess effects of pandemic on students' learning after going remote

Now that many students are back in the classroom after months of remote learning due to the pandemic, educators and parents are assessing how much the pandemic truly affected kids.

Now that many students havto in person learning.

Parare really seeing the effejennifer McConnell Clark hand says her son has had tHe's adjusting a little beback to five days a week amore socialization in termbehind.

I know one thing weducators say it may takestudents that might have fthough that timeframe maybgroup that we see affectedare the kiddos that came ibehind and already struggllearning just wasn't enougAnd so that just made it efor those kiddos, teachersmoving forward with the cutrying to go back and covemay be having a hard timekids are really smart thatyou know, learn things fasbe able to make up some ofkids that already strugglefor them to make this up.says remote learning wasn'family.

We did hear from asaid it was many moms toldkids have done well and evIf you have realized thatbehind a bit in school, exway to get them back on trto the basics.

They say towith them, have them read