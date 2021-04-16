Kylr Yust found guilty in deaths of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions

Jurors in the Kylr Yust double murder trial delivered a verdict Thursday evening.
Yust was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Kara Kopetsky and guilty of murder in the second-degree in the death of Jessica Runions.
