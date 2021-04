Graduation 2021: Clark County schools to have in-person ceremonies

13 Action News Anchor Ross DiMattei has a look at what we know and what we don't know just yet after the school district's graduation announcement Thursday.

AND...I’M TRICIA KEAN..HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONSWILL BE TAKING PLACE....IN-PERSON... THIS YEAR!13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ROSSDIMATTEI IS LIVE OUTSIDE THEORLEANS WITH REACTION FROM A*VERY HAPPY PRINCIPAL.THE ORLEANS IS ONE OF THREEVENUES WHERE MOST C-C-S-DSCHOOLS WILL HAVE THEIRGRADUATION CEREMONIES --ALONG WITH THE MGM GRAND GARDENARENA AND THE THOMAS AND MACKCENTER.THIS NEWS IS SUCH A RELIEF FORC-C-S-D SENIORS --BUT THERE ARE STILL A LOT OFUNANSWERED QUESTIONS.LET’S GO OVER WHAT WE KNOW SOFAR.ALL GRADUATION CEREMONIES WILLBE HELD BETWEEN MAY 26TH ANDJUNE 7TH.MANY SCHOOLS WILL HAVESPLIT-CEREMONIES --MEANING THERE ARE TWO DIFFERENTCEREMONIES ON THE SAME DAYUSUALLY AT 8 A-M AND NOON OR 4P-M AND 8 P-M.I CAUGHT UP WITH JOHN ANZALONEEARLIER TODAY.HE’S THE PRINCIPAL AT SIERRAVISTA HIGH SCHOOL.TAKE A LISTEN TO WHY HE SAYSTHIS IN-PERSON GRADUATIONANNOUNCEMENT IS SO IMPORTANT.First and foremost, knowing thatthey’ll have that amazing daythat’s all theirs, theircelebration, and kind of thatright of passage, right?

But Ithink, just as importantly is,its a motivator.

We needed thatdate because kids sometimes needthat carrot, right?

And we havea lot of kids struggling rightnow and not having thegraduation ceremony set instone, there wasn’t as much of alight at the end of the tunnel.HERE’S WHAT WE DON’T KNOW.C-C-S-D STILL HASN’T ANNOUNCEDWHETHER FAMILY MEMBERS WILL BEALLOWED TO ATTEND GRADUATION --HOW MANY FAMILY MEMBERS CAN GO--HOW THEY’RE SPLITTING UP SENIORSIF A SCHOOL HAS TWO CEREMONIES--AND WHAT SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES WILL LOOK LIKE.WE’RE EXPECTING MOREANNOUNCEMENTS AS SOON AS NEXTWEEK.IF YOU’D LIKE TO SEE THE FULLC-C-S-D GRADUATION SCHEDULE FOREVERY SCHOOL --WE’VE POSTED IT ON OUR WEBSITEAT K-T-N-V DOT COM.LIVE OUTSIDE THE ORLEANS ARENA