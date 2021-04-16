PM Cares tapped for oxygen: 'Not present where needed most' | Oneindia News

Amid oxygen shortage being reported from various hospitals across the country, the govt has decided to set up a 100 new oxygen plants with financial assistance from the pm cares fund.
#Oxygen #PMcares #Modi
