Justice NV Ramana sworn in as new Chief Justice of India | Oneindia News

Amid confusion, Union health ministry on Saturday issued a clarification saying that the Centre will procure both the vaccines at ₹150 only; The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case; If anyone obstructs oxygen supply, we will not spare them, the Delhi High Court said today as it heard a hospital's petition over shortage of oxygen.

