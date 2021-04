Bobde entered office with vision of transforming justice delivery system with modern technology: Designate CJI

Chief Justice of India- designate, Justice NV Ramana on April 23 said, "Brother Bobde entered the highest office with the vision of transforming the justice delivery system with modern technology.

Unfortunately, COVID proved to be a stumbling block.

Yet, brother Bobde did not lose hope." Outgoing Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde administered oath as the 47th CJI in November 2019 and is retiring today.