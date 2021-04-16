Run with world-record setter Sufiya Khan

For 10 years, Sufiya Khan had a comfortable job as a ground handler at the Delhi airport.

“But it wasn’t the life I wanted for myself,” she says.

What she wanted was a mission, and in 2017, she found one in running.

She eventually quit her job in 2019 to pursue her passion for running.

Khan, 35, has since set two Guinness world records, the second one on April 6, 2021 - when she completed her run along the Golden Quadrilateral highway network.

Khan ran about 55 km per day, which is essentially an ultra-marathon every day without a break, for 110 days.

Why does she do it?

She has become fascinated with the question: “How long can a human run?”