‘QUAD good for stability in Indian Ocean, Pacific Region’: Maldives minister

The Maldives has welcomed the Quad dialogue and said that it will bring stability to the Indian Ocean and the pacific region.
Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said: "It's good to see the dialogue between Quad is there because it provides stability to the Indian Ocean and Pacific region." The Quad is a strategic informal grouping of four democracies India, Australia, the United States, and Japan to counterbalance and check China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Shahid who is on a visit to India also thanked the country for providing COVID vaccines.
Watch the full video for more details.