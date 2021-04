Escaping NXIVM: India Oxenberg Speaks Out About The Abuse And Horrors She Endured Inside The Cult

Today, India Oxenberg speaks out about the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse she experienced during her seven years in NXIVM.

She opens up to Dr. Oz about how she was lured into the sex cult at just 19, enslaved, and branded with Keith Raniere’s initials.

India’s mother, Catherine Oxenberg, also tells Dr. Oz about her desperate journey to free her daughter and how it feels finally seeing Keith Raniere sentenced.