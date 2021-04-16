Americans say 2020 was their most sustainable year yet

According to new research, nearly half (49%) of respondents say 2020 has been their most sustainable year yet.A poll of 2,005 respondents found that over half (52%) are worried about their environmental impact.The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with DivaCup polled respondents who menstruate to examine the connection between using period products and recycling and how people approach their carbon footprint in general. In 2020, 32% reveal they have increased their use of eco-friendly personal hygiene products like soap and shampoo.Other top ways people have become more green are using reusable water bottles (36%), getting reusable tupperware (32%), investing in reusable products for the home (21%), and buying reusable period products (17%).But, most are still anxious.

Seventy-three percent of respondents say they worry about their carbon footprint. Forty-two percent of respondents believe that menstrual pads take between 1 and 100 years to biodegrade after being sent to landfills. Seven in 10 are aware that tampon applicators from sewage outfall are the most common form of trash on beaches around the world.Of those surveyed, 61% agreed that they would prefer to use products by brands that prioritized environmental sustainability and care.Similarly, 61% of respondents stated that they would try a reusable menstrual cup if they knew that, after the life cycle of the menstrual cup, it could be safely and responsibly recycled.Despite this concern, over half (53%) of respondents struggle with finding menstrual care products that are both eco-friendly and work well."Being environmentally friendly in all aspects of your life can prove difficult — particularly for those who menstruate.

Diva is announcing their first-ever national menstrual cup recycling program across North America this month," says Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and Founder of Diva International, makers of the DivaCup. And three in five have absolutely no idea what goes into tampons and their specific ingredients. Of those surveyed, 47% wrongly think tampon applicators do eventually break down. Unfortunately, people are not maintaining a sustainable lifestyle — especially when it comes to their periods.

Forty-three percent of those surveyed say they are LEAST likely to buy sustainable period products.And over half (53%) struggle to find menstrual care products that are eco-friendly and actually work well.But, some blame their local governments for the inability to maintain a sustainable lifestyle.

Seventy-three percent of respondents say they find it difficult to recycle because of the local guidelines in place."It is imperative that we have sustainable solutions not only to period care but also to how we dispose of our period care products.

That's why we started the DivaRecycles program," added Carinne Chambers-Saini.