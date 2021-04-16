New accordion for Rainbow

The community has started a fundraiser to buy him a new instrument.

A man many know as Rainbow was allegedly assaulted on Varick Street Thursday night, and his accordion was damaged.

Many who have frequented varick streets or other spots around the city of utica have encountered a man known as "rainbow."

He's usually equipped with a musical instrument.

Today-- police are investigating an incident where his accordion was broken during an alleged assault.

The door to lukins pizza at 640 varick street was damaged.

Police tell us they have arrested the person they believe damaged the eatery.

They tell us the alleged assault is still under investigation.

This go-fund-me page has been created to help him out.

He was not taken to the hospital according to utica police.

The go fund me page had a goal of 22 hundred dollars and it has already far surpassed that goal.

