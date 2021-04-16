Windsor resident reflects on the life of Philip

Grandmother Barbara Lee, 64, pays her respects at the gates of Windsor Palace on the eve of the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh.
As a Windsor resident, she and her husband met Phillip on a few occasions, and she recollects him fondly.
The Queen has described the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as “having left a huge void in her life”. The Duke of..
The Prince has died aged 99 after a life devoted to the Queen and the Royal family at Windsor Castle.