Queen Elizabeth issues first solo statement since the death of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth has issued her first solo statement since the death of Prince Philip, where she send her support to the people of St.
Vincent and the Grenadines, where the community has been displaced by volcanic disruptions.
The monarch extended her sympathy to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following a series of volcanic eruptions
