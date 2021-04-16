Chrissy Teigen Returns to Twitter

The 35-year-old model rejoined the platform on April 16.

In her first tweet since coming back to Twitter, Teigen said leaving the app and “silenc[ing]” herself made her feel “terrible.”.

Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol, Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter.

She said she’s decided to “take the bad with the good,” referencing her original reason for leaving the social media app.

Teigen announced her exit from Twitter on March 24.

At the time, she said the negativity she was experiencing on Twitter outweighed the positivity.

It’s time for me to say goodbye.

This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something, Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter.

Despite being portrayed as the “strong clap back girl,” Teigen said she hadn’t yet learned “how to block out the negativity.” .

I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not … I am honestly deeply bruised … One thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity... , Chrissy Teigen, via Twitter